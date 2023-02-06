Telegram Brings Live Message Translation and More With New Update

Telegram has made communication with people who speak different languages easier with its 2023 update. The next time someone sends you a message in another language, a translate bar will appear at the top of the interface. Simply tap it to instantly translate the message.

As a Premium subscriber, you can use this feature when participating in groups and channels as well. This could be useful when planning a trip to different cities around the globe. Simply join a channel in the city you plan to visit to stay informed about events and popular destinations discussed by locals.

Telegram has also added a new annual payment option for Premium, allowing you to save up to 40% on the cost by committing to a full year.

Additionally, the update introduces a tool for converting stickers and emojis into profile pictures. You can use this feature for yourself or suggest profile pictures for your contacts. This feature is available to all users, not just Premium subscribers.

Telegram has also made it easier to navigate through the vast array of stickers and emoji options by categorizing them. Additionally, several emoji have been made interactive, and the app has added 10 new custom emoji packs.

The update includes several improvements to streamline the messenger. Telegram has updated its network usage tool and now displays information in a pie chart format with separate tabs for mobile, Wi-Fi, and roaming usage.

Additionally, Telegram has modified its automatic media download settings to include exceptions, providing users with more control over the type and size of media automatically saved to their device’s storage.

The update started rolling out a few days ago, so it should be available for most of us already.