Cabinet Rejects Finance Division’s Nominee for Position of NBP President

The Federal Cabinet has rejected the Finance Division nominee Adnan Aly Agha for the position of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President.

According to the Prime Minister Secretariat, the Cabinet under the chair of the Prime Minister has directed the Finance Division to re-advertise the post of NBP President and complete the process as early as possible.

Sources said that the Finance division has recommended Adnan Aly Agha, who was a former contractual employee of NBP, for the position.

The Finance Division had shortlisted 3 candidates including Adnan Aly Agha, Imran Sarwar, and Javed Kureishi for the position.