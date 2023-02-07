Changan Drops Devastating Price Hike on Customers

Not to be outdone by its competition in the price hike marathon, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) increased the prices of its cars by up to a stupendous Rs. 1.05 million. Also, like its competitors, the company has cited the rampant depreciation of local currency as the reason for the price hike.
Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Models
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual
|3,394,000
|3,899,000
|505,000
|Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT
|3,649,000
|4,199,000
|550,000
|Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT
|3,844,000
|4,499,000
|655,000
|Oshan X7 Comfort
|7,049,000
|7,999,000
|950,000
|Oshan X7 FutureSense
|7,549,000
|8,599,000
|1,050,000
|Karvaan
|2,419,000
|2,749,000
|330,000
|Karvaan Plus
|2,569,000
|2,899,000
|330,000
This has, by far, been MCML’s biggest price bump to date due to a relentless devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee. It bears mentioning though that Changan’s offerings are among the better-value vehicles in their respective classes.
Yesterday, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) increased the prices of its cars for the second time in 15 days by up to Rs. 550,000. The latest announcements from HACL and MCML indicate the price hike wave is far from over.