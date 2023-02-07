Govt to Impose 17% Duty on Some International Flight Tickets

The government is considering imposing a 17% excise levy on business class flight tickets for overseas trips, according to reports. Passengers traveling to or from international destinations would be subject to the extra levy.

The authorities notified the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation of its intention to levy the duty, which is expected to produce an additional Rs. 50,000 in federal tax revenue. The federal government is yet to approve the decision.

In related news, on the instructions of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, a special humanitarian relief operation was initiated, with a C-130 aircraft leaving from the Chaklala airfield on Monday night, transporting a military search and rescue team.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft carrying 50 passengers and 15 tonnes of supplies, including Rescue 1122 personnel, is scheduled to depart on Tuesday. A C-130 airplane will also transport 15 tons of humanitarian goods from Lahore to Istanbul, which include winter tents and blankets.

Starting on Wednesday, PIA planes will transfer 15 tons of supplies every day from Islamabad and Lahore to Turkey and Syria. Experts from the Ministry of Health and the army medical corps will also be sent to earthquake-ravaged locations.