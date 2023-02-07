Second Semifinal of PTCL Group’s Largest E-Sports Gaming Competition ‘GameKey Arena’ to Kick Off Today

20 of the best gaming squads will partake in an epic PUBG MOBILE showdown today in the second semifinal of ‘GameKey Arena’ – the largest E-Sports gaming tournament organized by PTCL and Ufone 4G on their newly launched gaming platform ‘GameKey’.

The first semifinal hosted a fierce battle between 20 squads of Group A of GameKey Arena Tournament yesterday. 5 winning squads made it to the grand finale that is set to take place on 12th February 2023 in Lahore.

Here are the finalists from Group A.

KOD Esports The Grounders SORRYXDARTH The Finishers Team Impact

The 2nd Semifinal will be played between the 20 squads of Group B today, who will be competing for the next five slots in the grand finale, which will also include a select group of six established PUBG MOBILE teams especially invited to the tournament from across the country.

Here is a list of the 20 squads of Group B that will be competing this evening:

3x Esports R3G Esports 52 Esports TEAM ELVATE MYTHICALS DXR Esports GNPxSpetsnaz UNBxNoFear Rule breaker TEAM NIGHTMARE PTG 7SINSxMyth Esports PYRO 2.0 Hot Esports SpinsEsports 141xRPG War esports 69ESPORTS Renegades Redzone Esports

Nearly 700 PUBG MOBILE squads registered themselves for ‘GameKey Arena’ to put their talent, skills, and agility to test against the best teams in the country.

40 best squads made it through the qualifiers to the semifinals. The best 16 teams will battle it for the crown of the ultimate PUBG MOBILE Kings of the country apart from a PKR 3 million pool prize.

PTCL and Ufone 4G introduced ‘GameKey’ – a state-of-the-art gaming service to provide convenient access to a curated collection of the most popular online games in Pakistan on a single platform for all data users in Pakistan, regardless of their data networks.

Online gaming and PUBG MOBILE enthusiasts can catch the action live on Ufone 4G’s official YouTube channel.

‘GameKey Arena’ is the inaugural E-Sports gaming tournament that is poised to be an annual gaming festival for gaming enthusiasts and skilled professional gamers alike as the platform aims to explore new gaming talent in Pakistan.