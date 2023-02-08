Finalists Lineup Confirmed for the Ultimate Showdown of PTCL Group’s E-Sports Gaming Tournament ‘GameKey Arena’

Top 16 squads have advanced to the Grand Finale of the ultimate PUBG MOBILE showdown of PTCL & Ufone 4G’s epic E-Sports gaming tournament, ‘GameKey Arena’.

The tournament’s online qualifiers round featured more than 700 aspiring and professional gamers from across the country with the top 40 teams making it to the Semifinals.

In the second semifinal that took place yesterday, 20 teams from Group B battled for the remaining five spots in the Grand Finale.

Here are the five finalists from Group B.

UNBxNoFear RedZone Esports 52 Esports 3x Esports Rule Breakers

Together with the 5 winners from Group A, the 5 finalists from Group B will join six established PUBG MOBILE squads that have been exclusively invited to partake in the Grand Finale of GameKey Arena, to complete the final lineup.

The 16 finalist squads will play a total of 15 maps to decide the ultimate PUBG MOBILE champion of the competition.

Of the 15 maps, 10 will be played on the 8th and 9th February 2023 online, live-streamed through Ufone 4G’s official YouTube Channel, while the last leg will be played on the 12th Feb 2023 in Lahore face-to-face.

The ongoing PUBG MOBILE competition at the largest E-Sports gaming tournament is being hosted on PTCL Group’s newly launched gaming platform ‘GameKey’ which offers convenient one-window access to a curated selection of the most popular games to all data users in Pakistan.

GameKey Arena is the inaugural tournament on the GameKey platform, which is set to become an annual affair here on.

The goal behind launching a state-of-the-art gaming platform and organizing a nationwide gaming tournament is to strengthen the fledgling gaming culture in Pakistan by providing young and ambitious gamers the platform and opportunity to showcase their talent and leverage it for their personal and professional success and gratification.

The response to GameKey Arena has been overwhelming both in terms of squad registrations and live stream views, which alludes to the exceptional conduciveness for online gaming to take a stronger root in the country.