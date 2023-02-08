PAF’s Aircraft Makes Crash Landing in Mardan

In a dramatic turn of events, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the fields near Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) earlier today.

According to details, PAF’s Super Mushshak training aircraft encountered issues mid-flight, but thankfully, both pilots onboard were able to survive the crash-landing.

According to a statement released by the PAF, a board of inquiry has been set up to thoroughly investigate the incident and determine the cause. The PAF assures the public that the necessary measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Tragedy struck in March 2022 when a trainer aircraft crashed on the outskirts of Peshawar, resulting in the loss of two lives. The pilots, who were aboard the aircraft at the time, did not survive the incident.

In a separate incident two years earlier, in February 2020, a Mushshak aircraft went down in the Mardan district during a routine training mission. The pilot, who was able to eject safely before the crash, was unharmed. This crash involved a different model of aircraft, not the Super Mushshak mentioned previously.

The Super Mushshak aircraft is a basic trainer aircraft that is widely used by several air forces around the world, including the PAF. It is a two-seat, low-wing monoplane that is designed for pilot training.

It has a maximum altitude of 22,000 feet and can reach speeds of up to 268 km/hr. With a reported range of 814 km, it offers excellent capabilities for pilot training and basic aerobatic exercises.