Pak-China Trade, Investment, and Technology Centre Established in China

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, participated in inaugurating a dedicated Pakistan-China Trade, Investment, and Technology Cooperation Centre in Shenzhen, China.

According to details, the Centre is another addition to the ongoing efforts by the Embassy to establish both online and offline National Pavilions in China to enhance the access of Pakistani products to the Chinese markets.

With a total area of 4,000 sqm, the Centre will be an important platform for commodity display, distribution channel development, and commercial liaison. It will also serve as a window to showcase Pakistan’s rich history, landscapes, and cultural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin ul Haque highlighted the strong all-weather ties between Pakistan and China. He highlighted Pakistan’s export potential and the key sectors that could be further promoted in the Chinese market.

Appreciating the role of the Chinese partners in conceiving, designing, and implementing this key initiative, the Ambassador expressed the hope that this Centre would serve as a unique model and benchmark of win-win cooperation and mutually beneficial exchanges and would be replicated in other key provinces of China.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, the Ambassador had a round table interaction with representatives of Chinese enterprises belonging to diverse sectors, chambers of commerce, and investment funds.