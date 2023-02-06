China Officially Hands Over Two Nuclear Reactors to Pakistan

The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has confirmed the successful delivery of two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan.

These units have been developed using China’s indigenous third-generation nuclear power technology and have now been put into operation.

ALSO READ PIMS Gets New Kidney Transplant Center With Experienced Surgeons

The CNNC has built a total of two out of six nuclear power stations in Pakistan.

The Karachi K-2/K-3 nuclear power plant is the country’s largest nuclear power plant and the first million-kilowatt-grade single-unit power project in Pakistan.

These two Hualong-1 reactors have been developed at Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP); K-2 and K-3. The construction of K-2 and K-3 reactors started in 2015 and 2016 respectively. K-2 and K-3 became operational in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Since becoming operational, the K-2 and K-3 units have collectively produced nearly 20 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, making a significant contribution to the social and economic development of Pakistan.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Atif Butt is the New Tekken World Champion

Additionally, the project has created over 60,000 jobs for local residents throughout its entire lifespan.

About Hualong-1

Hualong-1 is China’s indigenous pressurized water nuclear reactor design that is going to be the mainstream nuclear technology in the years to come. Also known as HPR1000, Hualong-1 technology is a third-generation nuclear reactor design with the highest acceptability in the current nuclear power market.

China developed the Hualong-1 reactor to rival US-made AP1000 and European-made Evolutionary Pressurized Reactor. The Hualong-1 reactor is better than both of the US and European-made reactors in terms of technology and cost.