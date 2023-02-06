China Officially Hands Over Two Nuclear Reactors to Pakistan

The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has confirmed the successful delivery of two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan.
These units have been developed using China’s indigenous third-generation nuclear power technology and have now been put into operation.
The CNNC has built a total of two out of six nuclear power stations in Pakistan.
The Karachi K-2/K-3 nuclear power plant is the country’s largest nuclear power plant and the first million-kilowatt-grade single-unit power project in Pakistan.
These two Hualong-1 reactors have been developed at Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP); K-2 and K-3. The construction of K-2 and K-3 reactors started in 2015 and 2016 respectively. K-2 and K-3 became operational in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
Since becoming operational, the K-2 and K-3 units have collectively produced nearly 20 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, making a significant contribution to the social and economic development of Pakistan.
Additionally, the project has created over 60,000 jobs for local residents throughout its entire lifespan.
About Hualong-1
Hualong-1 is China’s indigenous pressurized water nuclear reactor design that is going to be the mainstream nuclear technology in the years to come. Also known as HPR1000, Hualong-1 technology is a third-generation nuclear reactor design with the highest acceptability in the current nuclear power market.
China developed the Hualong-1 reactor to rival US-made AP1000 and European-made Evolutionary Pressurized Reactor. The Hualong-1 reactor is better than both of the US and European-made reactors in terms of technology and cost.