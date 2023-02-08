Pakistani Woman Receives the Elite ‘Brain of the Year’ Award

Sania Alam, an education specialist at the Futuristic Learning Institute in Pakistan, has been named “Brain of the Year” by the UK’s Brain Trust. The award recognizes her contributions to global mental literacy and the advancement of education through super-learning.

The award ceremony, chaired by Trust Chairman and Grand Chessmaster Raymond Keene, OBE, was held in Soho, London.

ALSO READ Islamabad to Get Licensed Street Performers Across the Whole City

In addition to the “Brain of the Year” award, Alam has received numerous other accolades for her efforts, including the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Youth Excellence Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from US President Joe Biden in 2021.

She is also a member of Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s National Youth Council, which works to involve young people in policymaking.

Through her teachings, Alam has helped leaders from international organizations and businesses to use super-learning to achieve success. Her work has garnered international recognition and has been featured on the covers of 12 magazines.

ALSO READ Qatar to Open 2 New Visa Centers to Hire More Professionals from Pakistan

She is known for her guidance of teams that have won the World Memory, World Speed Reading, and World Mind Mapping Championships and for earning four Guinness World Records.

Previous recipients of the “Brain of the Year” award include Stephen Hawking, Garry Kasparov, Steve Redgrave, John Glenn, Michael Gelb, Michael Crawford, and Gene Roddenberry. Alam has now been inducted into the Brain Trust’s elite league of thinkers and achievers.