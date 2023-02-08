Street Performers to Get Official Licenses

Islamabad’s local administration is making moves to legitimize street performers by issuing licenses to those who meet specific requirements.

The move follows concern raised by both visitors and the police over street performers carrying fake weapons.

To receive a license, street performers must apply and meet all the criteria set by the authorities. However, it’s still unclear whether auditions will be a part of the licensing process, as is the case in many countries.

The issuance of licenses will help combat beggary and give street performers a legal standing in the community.

It will also enforce rules prohibiting the use of replicas of firearms, as it could incite violence, particularly among children.

An official noted that street performers are valued members of society in many countries, earning a living through their talents, instead of begging for money.

The licenses will give them the recognition they deserve and help them to thrive.