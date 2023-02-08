Qatar to Open 2 New Visa Centers to Hire More Professionals from Pakistan

On Tuesday, the Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan, Sheikh Saud Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, announced that the Ministry of Interior in Qatar has approved the establishment of two new visa centers for Pakistan. The ambassador had a meeting with Sajid Hussain Turi, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, to discuss matters of mutual concern.

The ambassador expressed that Qatar is eager to provide more career opportunities for Pakistani professionals living there and wants to make the migration process more efficient.

ALSO READ Largest Ever Group of Pakistani IT Companies Attend International Technology Conference

He emphasized the importance of building a stable economic partnership between the two nations. During the meeting, both officials discussed bilateral relations, employment prospects for Pakistanis in Qatar, and other topics of common interest.

The Federal Minister and the ambassador reaffirmed their commitment to working together to enhance bilateral cooperation. The Minister also praised Qatar for hosting a successful FIFA World Cup and expressed that sports promote global cooperation.

ALSO READ Kashmiri Students to Receive Free Education in Punjab

He appreciated the role of Pakistani security agencies in providing security assistance during the event. The Minister stated that Pakistan regards Qatar as its second home, due to its cultural and religious ties. The Qatari envoy declared that Qatar is eager to deepen its relationship with Pakistan.