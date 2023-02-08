US Agri Trade Delegation Visits Naheed Supermarket

A high level delegation together with Tim Welsh, Southeast Asia Representative of the US Dry Bean Council (USDBC), and Rashid Raja, Marketing Specialist, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, and other business dignitaries, visited the premises and office of Naheed Supermarket, Karachi.

The delegation was welcomed by Abraruddin, Founder Naheed Supermarket, Munsub Abrar, Director Naheed Supermarket and President Retail Industry AMPAK, and other senior team members of Naheed Supermarket.

The visitors also took a tour of the supermarket to appraise the lively atmosphere and examine the rich product offering, and were thoroughly impressed with the diverse range of products available, with a specific focus on the extensive collection of beans and lentils.

Following the visit, a discussion session was held on the advancement of beans and lentils in Pakistan, including how to overcome the lack of certain bean varieties, as well as enhancing awareness of the health benefits of these products among a wider audience through the creation of digital content and utilizing social media platforms.

Mr. Munsub Abrar emphasized that the initiation of a bilateral trade opportunity with the USA, Pakistan’s retail sector could reap tremendous benefits with the finest beans and lentils available in the country.

The discussion session was attended by Abraruddin, Founder Naheed Supermarket, Munsub Abrar, Director Naheed Supermarket and President Retail Industry AMPAK, and Rashid Raja, Marketing Specialist US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service.

Laos in presence were Nasser Wajahat, Co-Founder & Secretary General, AMPAK-BDF, Samrah Munsub, CEO Samrah Enterprises and President Women Empowerment AMPAK, Salman Syed, Vice President Samrah Enterprises, Hassan Raza, Head Creative Marketing, Content & Development Naheed, and Naheed Ansari, one of the top Pakistani chefs.

Samrah Munsub gave an enlightening presentation on the Women Empowerment Initiative of Samrah Enterprises and AMPAK pertaining to emerging female entrepreneurs, especially home-based chefs.

Furthermore, Naheed Ansari shared her thoughts about the need and demand for lentils and beans in the culinary industry.

It was reviewed that Pakistan has great potential and both countries can continue to grow their trade and investment relations.

The gathering concluded with the potential establishment of a partnership between the US Dry Bean Council and Naheed Supermarket, marking the start of a promising relationship aimed at fostering the retail of beans and lentils in Pakistan.

USDBC is an association of the bean industry that trades high-quality edible beans in the US and abroad.