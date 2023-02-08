WhatsApp Brings Several Upgrades to Status Feature: Reactions, Voice Notes, and More

WhatsApp has announced new updates for its Status feature. The updates are being rolled out globally and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

New features include the ability to record and share voice messages as statuses (up to 30 seconds long) and updated privacy settings that allow you to choose who can see each status. Your most recent privacy selection will be saved and used as the default for future statuses.

The Status reactions feature on WhatsApp lets you react to status updates, which was the most requested feature following the launch of reactions in chats. You can respond with one of eight emojis by swiping up and tapping, or with text, a voice message, or stickers.

A new status profile ring will appear around your contact’s profile picture when they share a status update and will be visible in the chat list, group participant lists, and contact info section.

Statuses now feature link previews, similar to chats. When a link is posted on status, a preview will automatically appear, enhancing the appearance and providing information on the linked content before tapping.

As for future updates, WhatsApp is working on several new features for the chatting app such as call shortcuts, pinned messages, new photo editing options, new camera features, and more. All of these are currently available in WhatsApp’s beta version, meaning they are confirmed to launch eventually.