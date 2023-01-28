WhatsApp is Getting New Camera and Photo Editing Features Soon

Meta’s popular chatting app WhatsApp is working on several features at the same time. Some of them are minor but useful updates to the camera and photo editing tool, both of which are now available in WhatsApp’s latest beta version.

As always, these features were spotted by none other than WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is finally separating its photo and video recording options in its camera section. This should let you record videos without having to hold the button down like before.

You can swipe to the Video option and tap once to start recording. Tap again to end the recording, like most camera apps on Android phones. This will let you swap between the front and rear cameras while recording.

WhatsApp usually rolls out new features to a select few users at first, but that’s not the case with this update. It is already available to everyone on the latest beta version, meaning it is ready to roll out very soon.

More Photo Editing Options

Furthermore, WhatsApp is planning to bring more text editing options to the photo editing tool. This feature was also spotted in the latest beta version.

This will make it easier to edit the text inside images, videos, and GIFs and you will also have several font options to choose from. For now, we are getting Damion, Exoz, Courier Prime, Morning Breeze, and Castiloga font options.

However, these will be exclusive to the text editor, meaning they will not be available for status updates just yet. Perhaps, WhatsApp will add that option in the future, but there is no word on that for now.

The new text editing options should roll out to the stable version of WhatsApp with a future update.