Another UAE Emirate Gets Tesla EV Taxis

Ras Al-Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has strengthened the taxi sector by adding 11 environmentally friendly Tesla vehicles to its fleet.

Citing the General Manager of RAKTA Esmaeel Hasan Al-Bloushi, the report from Gulf News states that this step is in line with RAKTA’s plans to provide sustainable transportation solutions.

The department seeks to improve the quality of transportation services and convert 30% of the total taxi fleet into electric vehicles by 2030. GM RAKTA added that this service will achieve the government’s goal of enhancing the quality of life in Ras Al-Khaimah.

He explained that RAKTA’s strategy for sustainable transport in 2030 stems from the Ras Al-Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewable Strategy 2040.

This strategy includes strengthening the infrastructure of the various transport sectors to be sustainable, environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and capable of improving air quality and achieving zero emissions by 2050.

The city administration added the Hala EV Taxi category to the application, which will be accessible to all users. It will deliver a sustainable, safe, and intelligent journey, the report added.