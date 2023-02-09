UAE Announces Multiple Research Grants Worth $1.5 Million

The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science has invited researchers from around the world to submit proposals for its 5th Cycle.

This year’s cycle offers a grant of up to Dh5.511 million ($1.5 million) to be distributed over a three-year period to each winning research proposal, for a total of $4.5 million in awarded funds.

Program’s Director, Alya Al Mazroui, made the announcement at the opening of the 6th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF), which brings together experts and scientists to discuss advances in rain enhancement research.

The forum, held in Abu Dhabi, is the first of its kind to tackle global water and sustainability issues.

This year’s program is looking for innovative research proposals in two high-priority areas: cloud formation and rain enhancement.

Researchers have until March 9, 2023, to register their proposals, with pre-proposals due by March 16, 2023. Those selected to submit full proposals will be notified on May 26, 2023, with a deadline of August 24, 2023.

The selection process will be rigorous and involve a two-stage merit review. The winning projects will be announced in January 2024, and the awardees will receive the grant, with a maximum annual amount of $550K for each winning research proposal.