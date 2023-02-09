Dubai to Become Middle East’s Biggest Adopter of EVs

The Green Charging initiative in Dubai has significantly impacted the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In 2022, 350 green chargers were installed. As per Gulf News, UAE has expedited EV charging infrastructure development significantly. Currently, Dubai has 620 charging stations, although this number also includes privatized EV chargers.

ALSO READ UAE Announces Up to 92% Discount for Various Business Services

Furthermore, Dubai produced 15,100 EVs and 13,500 BEVs in 2022, according to a report by the official news agency WAM. During the 74th meeting of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), this was emphasized. The council examined plans to expand the network of EV charging stations in Dubai.

Environment-Friendly Taxis

The Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) authorized a plan to convert all taxis in Dubai (Dubai Taxi and private company taxis) to HEVs, EVs, and hydrogen-powered cars by 2027. This plan is in line with the Green Economy agenda of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Board Chairman of RTA, stated:

The plan to transform taxis into environmentally-friendly vehicles translates the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai to optimise energy usage and promote environmental sustainability in the UAE. RTA has taken decisive action toward creating a safe, clean, and sustainable environment that befits Dubai’s reputation. This initiative supports the Dubai Government’s efforts to introduce green vehicles and promote a cleaner environment.

ALSO READ Robots Can Replace Dogs in Earthquake Rescue Operations

RTA has already converted 72% of Dubai’s taxi fleet, or 8,221 vehicles, to eco-friendly vehicles. This accomplishment coincides with the maximization of energy efficiency, the promotion of a sustainable environment, and Dubai’s emergence as a pioneer in promoting green mobility.