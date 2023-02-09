UAE Announces Up to 92% Discount for Various Business Services

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken another step towards promoting its business-friendly environment with a significant cut in fees for various business services.
The move comes as part of the Emirate’s ongoing efforts to attract investment and make its business landscape more appealing. The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) recently announced the fee reduction, which took effect on 1 January.
Here are some of the services and their revised fees.
|Service
|Old Fee
|New Fee
|Product conformity certificates from a provider of a specific conformity assessment
|Dh670
|Dh1,000
|Conformity certificate for optional products
|Dh3,700
|Dh1,720
|Licensing to use the Emirates Quality Mark
|Dh26,000
|Dh2,000
|Licensing to use the national Halal mark
|Dh18,000
|Dh2,000
|Scope expansion of the Emirates Quality Mark and the national Halal mark
|Dh2,500
|Dh250
|Notification of conformity assessment bodies
|Dh33,000
|Dh24,500
|Registering conformity assessment bodies
|Dh7,500
|Dh5,000
The UAE is no stranger to being recognized for its competitiveness, having been ranked 12th globally and first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in the latest World Competitiveness Yearbook released by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). The country received a score of 88.67 out of 100. Furthermore, in the World Bank’s Doing Business Report, the UAE was ranked 16th globally and first among Arab nations.
The MoIAT stated that the reduction in service fees will encourage the growth of sustainable industries by promoting the use of advanced technologies that minimize emissions and enhance the circularity of the sector. This move aligns with the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability.”