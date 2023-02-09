UAE Announces Up to 92% Discount for Various Business Services

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken another step towards promoting its business-friendly environment with a significant cut in fees for various business services.

The move comes as part of the Emirate’s ongoing efforts to attract investment and make its business landscape more appealing. The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) recently announced the fee reduction, which took effect on 1 January.

Here are some of the services and their revised fees.

Service Old Fee New Fee Product conformity certificates from a provider of a specific conformity assessment Dh670 Dh1,000 Conformity certificate for optional products Dh3,700 Dh1,720 Licensing to use the Emirates Quality Mark Dh26,000 Dh2,000 Licensing to use the national Halal mark Dh18,000 Dh2,000 Scope expansion of the Emirates Quality Mark and the national Halal mark Dh2,500 Dh250 Notification of conformity assessment bodies Dh33,000 Dh24,500 Registering conformity assessment bodies Dh7,500 Dh5,000

The UAE is no stranger to being recognized for its competitiveness, having been ranked 12th globally and first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in the latest World Competitiveness Yearbook released by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). The country received a score of 88.67 out of 100. Furthermore, in the World Bank’s Doing Business Report, the UAE was ranked 16th globally and first among Arab nations.

The MoIAT stated that the reduction in service fees will encourage the growth of sustainable industries by promoting the use of advanced technologies that minimize emissions and enhance the circularity of the sector. This move aligns with the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability.”