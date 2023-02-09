ECC to Consider Increase in Prices of 141 Drugs Tomorrow

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet is likely to decide on prices of paracetamol and 141 other drugs tomorrow (Friday).

As per the details, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will chair the meeting of ECC to discuss a 10-point agenda.

ALSO READ Pharma Industry Demands Price Hike, Issues Warning of Drug Shortages

The committee will discuss the proposal for an increase in the maximum retail price of paracetamol, and fixation of maximum retail prices of 18 new drugs as recommended by the Drug Pricing Committee in its 53rd meeting.

The ECC will also discuss the proposal of an increase in the maximum retail price of 119 drugs under the Hardship Category as recommended by the Drug Pricing Committee in its 53rd meeting on the summary presented by the Ministry Of National Health Services Regulations And Coordination.

The meeting will also discuss the summary of the ministry for increasing the Maximum Retail Prices of four drugs under the Hardship Category as recommended by the Drug Pricing Committee in its 52nd meeting.

The committee will discuss a proposal regarding the reduction in maximum retail prices of 20 drugs as recommended by the Drug Pricing Committee in its 53rd meeting.