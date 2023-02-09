GHQ Excuses From Deploying Army for Elections Security

The General Headquarters (GHQ) has reportedly declined Interior Ministry’s request to deploy Army, Rangers, and FC for elections in the coming months.

In a letter received by the Ministry of Interior, GHQ stated that the security personnel are currently focused on internal and border security due to the resurging threat of terrorism.

As a result, it would not be possible to deploy soldiers for by-elections in 64 constituencies of the National Assembly and General Elections in KP and Punjab, the letter added.

According to sources, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had requested the Interior Ministry to deploy Army and Rangers for the general elections and by-elections in the provinces.

In response, GHQ stated that the security officials have been deployed on internal and border security since February 27 and will be occupied with a digital census until April 3.

A day ago, it was reported that IG KP had informed the ECP that KP Police is facing a shortage of 57,000 officers. He added that even if officers from AJK and GB are called in, it would not be possible for the KP Police to make arrangements for the elections.

