Hajj Registration Dates Officially Announced in UAE

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments of the UAE has issued the registration dates for Hajj 2023.

According to the official statement, the Hajj registration in the UAE will begin on 13 February. It will end on 10 March. This year’s Hajj is likely to start around 26 June.

Interested residents are required to apply for the Hajj through the authority’s digital platforms and its smart application.

They can register within a couple of clicks. All they have to do is to click on the ‘Hajj Registration’ tab on the authority’s digital platforms and smart application and enter their Emirates ID and phone number.

Last month, Saudi Arabia has announced that there will be no limit on the number of people who can perform Hajj this year. The ban on the number of pilgrims was lifted after three years of strict restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq al-Rabiah, stated that the pilgrimage will be like it was before the pandemic and that there will be no age limit. This means that everyone can perform Hajj, not just those under 65 years old, as it was previously restricted.