RTA Dubai Warns of Traffic Jams on Major Roads Today

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has warned motorists of delays on various roads due to the UAE Tour Women 2023, requesting the residents to depart early to reach their destination on time.

According to the official statement, the four-day event will kick off today and delays are expected between 1:30 PM and 5 PM on over a dozen and a half important roads.

Here are the routes that will be affected in the first phase of the event.

Port Rashid to Al Khaleej St. Infinity Bridge Baniyas Rd. Al Rabat St. Tripoli St. Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan St. Manama St. Ras Al Khor St. Al Meydan St. Al Hadiqa St. Al Wasl St. Umm Suqeim St. Al Qudra St. Hessa St. Dubai Sports City Al Fay Rd. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Service Road King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud St. Dubai Harbour

About UAE Tour Women

The UAE Tour Women is a groundbreaking new race that has been launched in 2023. From February 9th to 12th, female cyclists will travel to the UAE for a four-day competition.

This first-ever event will be the third round of the Women’s World Tour, following the start in Australia with the Women’s Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Road Race.

The UAE Tour Women, organized in conjunction with the men’s race which has taken place since 2019, promises to be a thrilling experience for sprinters and a significant opportunity for overall classification on the decisive ascent of Jebel Hafeet.