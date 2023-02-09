LDA Ordered to Complete Ferozepur Road Flyover Within 65 Days

Commissioner Lahore, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has ordered the Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) Engineering Wing to complete the Ferozepur Road flyover by mid-April.

Citizens are facing difficulties due to heavy traffic congestion at the under-construction flyover after crossing the Gulab Devi Hospital underpass. Citing this issue, the commissioner told LDA to complete the flyover on an urgent basis

Randhawa visited the construction site to review the construction progress. He gave the LDA an almost 65-day deadline completion period for the project.

The commissioner stated that the expansion of the Lahore Flyover will significantly improve traffic flow. He requested the railway authorities and other departments to coordinate with LDA to ensure the timely completion of the flyover.

Randhawa directed the department to work tirelessly to complete the Lahore Flyover on time.

Elevated Expressway Delay

The elevated expressway project to eliminate Lahore’s traffic congestion has been added to the Master Plan 2050.

Because the estimated cost of the project has increased to Rs. 85 billion, the provincial finance department will need approval from the federal government in order to proceed.

The cost of the project has increased by Rs. 54 billion due to numerous kickoff delays. The plan entails an elevated track from the Home Economics College in Gulberg over a stream that will bypass Shadman, Samanabad, Ferozepur Road, and Gulshan Ravi to end at the highway.

The expected duration of the project was 15 months. However, due to continuous delays and mounting inflation, construction costs are actively skyrocketing.