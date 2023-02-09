Microsoft Edge and Bing Get Upgrades with Open AI Integration

Following its recent $10 billion investment in OpenAI, Microsoft is modernizing its Bing search engine and Edge browser with OpenAI’s cutting-edge, large language model technology.

Bing and Edge will now leverage OpenAI’s infrastructure to provide users with concise answers to their search queries, rather than an overwhelming number of search result links.

Additionally, Microsoft is incorporating the advanced AI model into its search algorithm, boasting that the new OpenAI model used in Bing and Edge is faster, more precise, and more advanced than ChatGPT.

Although Bing will still feature its traditional search results page, it will now provide more relevant results for basic inquiries. With the new AI chat functionality, Bing will now offer users a wider range of capabilities, including trip planning, poem writing, code conversion to a different programming language, and more.

A sidebar will be introduced, allowing users to type out short or long search queries and receive answers. They can then continue to refine their question until they obtain the desired information.

OpenAI will also be integrated into Microsoft Edge, allowing users to access contextual information for the pages they are viewing. The Edge sidebar will feature chat, compose, overview, and site info tabs.

Users will be able to format their search answers for various purposes, such as an email, blog post, or bullet-point list, and they can set the desired length of the answer, ranging from short to medium or long.

Microsoft is currently undergoing testing for the AI-enhanced Bing and Edge and plans to release a public version in the near future, along with a mobile edition.

You can already experience some of the new AI features by testing them directly on Bing here.