Ministerial Committee Calls for Consultation Before Blocking Websites

The Ministerial Committee on Thursday resented the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) move of blocking Wikipedia in the country and recommended for prior consultation to closing any website in the future.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired a Ministerial Committee meeting regarding the blockage of Wikipedia here on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that the Ministry of IT & Telecom must be consulted prior to closing any website in the future. Blocking any website means disconnection from the digital world which will lead to both social and economic disadvantages, he added.

Federal Minister for IT said that the Ministry of IT & Telecom is against those steps which impede the development process. He emphasized the need of creating awareness among the masses for not visiting those websites containing objectionable content.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) authorities can consult the Ministry of Law and Justice on directions getting from any side.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar said that we endorse unblocking of Wikipedia on the directives of the Prime Minister.

Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Mohsin Mushtaq, Member Legal, Member Telecom, and PTA authorities were also present in the meeting.