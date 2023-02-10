Weekly Inflation Records 35% Jump from Last Year

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended February 9, 2023, recorded an increase of 0.17 percent due to an increase in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 34.83 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (507.98 percent), chicken (93.21 percent), diesel (81.41 percent), eggs (79.19 percent), rice basmati broken (68.92 percent), petrol (68.77 percent), rice irri-6/9 (68.26 percent), pulse moong (66.30 percent), tea Lipton (63.92 percent), bananas (61.88percent), pulse gram (56.80 percent), bread (50.66 percent), LPG (50.41 percent), pulse mash (50.25 percent) and salt powdered (46.46 percent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (57.76 percent), chilies powdered (12.43 percent) and electricity for q1 (12.31 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 228.17 points against 227.79 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.87 percent) items increased, 05 (9.80 percent) items decreased and 17 (33.33 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732 decreased by 0.06 percent while it increase for Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175 consumption group increase by 0.02 percent, 0.10 percent, 0.14 percent, and 0.22 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include potatoes (7.15 percent), chicken (6.94 percent), bananas (6.53 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (5.67 percent), rice basmati broken (3.80 percent), rice irri-6/9 (3.64 percent), LPG (3.06 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (2.71 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands (sn), and 5 liter tin each (2.60 percent).

Other items which recorded an increase are pulse mash (2.42 percent), cigarettes capstan 20’s packet each (2.25 percent), garlic (2.20 percent), pulse moong (2.20 percent), mustard oil (2.20 percent), powdered milk Nido 390 gm polybag each (1.88 percent), pulse gram (1.87 percent), curd (1.83 percent), tea prepared (1.77 percent), milk fresh (1.52 percent), matchbox (1.47 percent), Sufi washing soap (1.39 percent), bread plain (1.25 percent), pulse masoor (1.23 percent), energy saver Philips (0.79 percent), salt powdered (0.65 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.60 percent), cooked daal (0.52 percent), gur (0.31 percent) and cooked beef (0.09 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included onions (9.83 percent), tomatoes (5.40 percent), eggs (3.40 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.71 percent), and sugar (0.31 percent).