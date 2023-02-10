Zong 4G IDD Prepaid Bundles Now Available on Online Platforms & Alternate Channels

Zong 4G has made its Prepaid IDD Bundles available on popular and frequently used online platforms such as PayMax, EasyPaisa, Daraz, Nayapay, Oneload, and internet banking apps.

International callers can now call multiple overseas destinations with complete ease by subscribing to exciting ZONG 4G IDD bundles through online banking apps as well as mobile banking apps.

Zong’s official spokesperson commented by saying, “It is Zong 4G’s constant effort to create value and ease of use for its customers that is amongst the many defining factors that set it apart from the competition and make it the top network provider in the country.”

Customers calling Saudi Arabia, Oman, Malaysia, USA, Canada, China, and UAE can subscribe to the IDD bundle by using any of the above-mentioned apps or the My Zong App.

The bundles can also be subscribed to through Zong’s website and the Zong Online Shop.

For further assistance, please dial 310 (3101 for corporate customers) or 051 111 222 111.