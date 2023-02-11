RTA Announces Closure of Major Road Due to Dubai Marathon 2023

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that a major road will remain closed on Sunday, 12th February, to support the Dubai Marathon.

The road closure will take place in stages to accommodate runners, spectators, and support vehicles participating in the event.

Taking to Twitter, the RTA revealed that announce that Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street from Dubai Expo City and Hessa Street in both directions will remain closed on account of the marathon.

The road closure will take effect at 6 AM while the marathon will be held from 6 AM to 1 PM. The road will gradually reopen at 11 AM and will be completely open at 1 PM.

#RTA announces gradual closure of Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. from Dubai Expo City & Hessa St. in both directions on February 12, 2023 starting from 4:00 am due to #DubaiMarathon2023 starting from 6:00 am until 1:00 pm. — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 11, 2023

With the support of the Dubai Sports Council and cooperation from various government entities, the 22nd edition of the well-known international long-distance road race will bring together runners from all over the world.

The marathon offers three running events: the full marathon of 42.195 km, open to runners above 18 years of age; a 10 km road race for runners above 15 years; and a 4 km fun run, open to participants of all ages.

In the upcoming Dubai Marathon, several elite athletes are expected to participate, including Tsegaye Mekonnen Asefa, a former champion and star runner from Ethiopia.

The women’s category will see the participation of Ethiopian elites Ruti Aga, Gutemi Shone, and Gelete Burka, among others, in the largest marathon race in the Middle East.