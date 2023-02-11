Famous Saudi Geologist Also Warns of a Powerful Earthquake After Dutch Scientist

Abdul Aziz bin Laboun, Saudia Arabia’s renowned geologist and specialist in Petroleum Geology, has issued a warning regarding the possibility of a significant earthquake in the Red Sea.

This warning arrives as rescue teams continue to work tirelessly to provide relief following the earthquake that recently struck Turkey and Syria.

In a phone interview with Al Hadath TV, Bin Laboun stated, “Seismic surveys indicate that at least 1,000 tremors occur along the Red Sea, and we must coexist with this situation, but precautions should be taken.”

He added, “We must thoroughly understand the geological history of the region as these events are not incidental, but rather a characteristic of the area.”

The earthquake in Turkey and Syria resulted in significant loss of life and widespread destruction, leading to a large-scale international relief effort.

In response, Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman have launched a public donation campaign and ordered an aid airlift for the victims.

The sixth planeload of aid, consisting of 98 tonnes of supplies including food, medical supplies, and tents, took off from Riyadh on Saturday. Additionally, a rescue and search team, along with medical specialists, has been dispatched to the affected areas.

Via: Gulf News