Hajj 2023: Saudi Arabia Announces Good News for Pilgrims From Over 50 Countries

By Haroon Hayder | Published Feb 11, 2023 | 2:55 pm

Saudi Arabia has announced the expansion of its Nusuk program, designed to simplify the registration process for Hajj pilgrims, to a wider global audience.

Nusuk, the government’s unified portal, streamlines the visa application and payment process, as well as the booking of flights, accommodation, and transportation, for those intending to perform Hajj.

The expansion will provide increased convenience for pilgrims from Europe, the United States, Australia and an additional 58 countries.

Nusuk was introduced in 2022 by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority.

The Ministry previously stated that first-time pilgrims would be given priority for registration through Nusuk.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, all pilgrims seeking to perform Hajj this year must have received full Covid-19 vaccination, as well as meningococcal and seasonal influenza vaccines.

Individuals with acute or chronic illnesses or contagious diseases should not participate in the pilgrimage. In recent news, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah unveiled plans for a complimentary, touchless card at last month’s Hajj Expo in Jeddah.

The card will store a pilgrim’s personal details, such as their contact information and medical history, and can be accessed through a linked smartphone application.

