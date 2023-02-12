Pakistani Rescuers Save Teenager After Almost 6 Days Under Rubble in Turkey

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 12, 2023 | 5:07 pm

At 4.17 am local time on Monday, the first in a series of earthquakes and aftershocks struck Turkey and Syria, causing widespread devastation and over 29,000 deaths.

However, early on Sunday, rescue teams rescued a 17-year-old teenager in southeastern Adiyaman province over 138 hours (almost 6 days) after the disaster.

According to Anadolu news agency, the 17-year-old was rescued in a combined rescue mission by Turkish, Pakistani, and Vietnamese rescue teams.

A video of the miraculous rescue was also shared by the news agency.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan sent an official 51-member Pakistani rescue team to Turkey soon after the earthquake struck.

According to TRT World, a seven-month-old baby, a 13-year-old girl, and a 27-year-old man were also rescued on Sunday more than 140 hours after the quake hit.

 

ProPK Staff

