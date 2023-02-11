Anonymous Pakistani Donates $30 Million to Turkey-Syria Earthquake Victims

An anonymous individual from Pakistan has made a generous $30 million donation to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria at the Turkish embassy in the United States.

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, took to Twitter to express his deep emotions towards the kind act of philanthropy, calling it “glorious” and a triumph of humanity over challenges.

Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 11, 2023

Separately, in a show of solidarity, PM Shehbaz made a phone call to Syria’s Prime Minister, Hussain Arnous, to express his heartfelt condolences for the loss of life and property.

He also informed that Pakistan has already dispatched its first batch of humanitarian aid, with more relief goods set to arrive via air and land routes.

To aid the affected population in Turkey, over 200 tons of relief assistance, including tents, were sent at the request of the Turkish government. The move is aimed at providing comfort to the hundreds of thousands of people affected by the earthquake and the harsh winter conditions.

Moreover, doctors, paramedics, and rescue workers of the Pakistan Army, NDMA, and Rescue 1122 were also sent to the earthquake-hit countries, who are taking part in rescue and relief efforts.