PTCL Group’s Largest E-Sports Gaming Tournament GameKey Arena’s Trophy Unveiled

The champion’s trophy of PTCL Group’s largest E-Sports gaming tournament, ‘GameKey Arena’ was unveiled in Lahore as 16 finalist PUBG MOBILE squads brace for the ultimate showdown of the gaming extravaganza tonight at PTCL and Ufone 4G’s newly launched gaming platform ‘GameKey’.

The trophy unveiling took place at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, the venue of the last leg of the tournament, which is being played on ground between the top 16 PUBG MOBILE squads from across the country. The final contest and prize distribution ceremony will be followed by an enthralling musical performance by popular Pakistani singer, Shamoon Ismail.

Earlier 10 maps of the final PUBG MOBILE competition were played online while the last 5 maps will be played tonight face to face. PTCL Group will award a pool prize of PKR 3 million to the winning and runner-up teams.

GameKey Arena tournament, though the first of its kind on the newly launched gaming platform, GameKey, brought aboard more than 700 aspiring and experienced PUBG MOBILE gamers to battle it out for the crown of the ultimate national champion of the game. 40 teams made it through the qualifiers while 16 teams advanced to the final.

Just like the semifinals and the online legs of the final competition, today’s decisive part of the tournament will also be live-streamed through Ufone 4G’s official YouTube channel, so gaming enthusiasts can catch the action live. PTCL Group aims to explore and foster gaming talent in the country by providing opportunities to young and talented gamers for their personal and professional growth and fulfilment.