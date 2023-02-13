2,000 Pakistani Workers Got Jobs in South Korea in 2022

Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan, Suh Sangpyo, said that in 2022, about 2,000 Pakistani workers found employment in South Korea through the Employment Permit System (EPS).

The ambassador expressed appreciation for the fact that Pakistani workers were getting more jobs in Korea under the EPS.

According to him, the South Korean embassy would cooperate to further expand the EPS project in the future.

The Embassy has made a significant contribution to the EPS project by donating five computer scanners. These scanners are versatile and can be used for various purposes, including passport scanning, he noted.

The Pakistani community in South Korea has been growing in recent years, with an increasing number of people traveling to the country for work, study, and other opportunities.

This community plays an important role in enhancing cultural exchange and bilateral relations between both countries.

Despite facing challenges in adapting to a new culture and language, Pakistani expatriates in South Korea have been actively participating in various cultural and social events, promoting their heritage, and contributing to the local economy.

With the increasing number of Pakistanis in South Korea, the embassy is taking measures to support and engage with this community, fostering a sense of unity and belonging for its members.