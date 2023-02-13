Grant Announced For Scientists Of ‘Green Chemistry’ Research Program

The Pakistan National Commission (PNC) for UNESCO, in collaboration with the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), and PhosAgro, the largest European producer of phosphate-based fertilizer, announced the award of a research grant of $30,000 to the young scientists participating in the ‘Green Chemistry’ research program.

According to the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), the intended young scientists and researchers are required to submit research projects in the field of Green Chemistry to acquire grants.

For scientists aged 39 and under, the program provides research grants of up to $30,000 for innovative research projects that comply with the 12 principles of Green Chemistry. This will help them to implement their work.

Researchers interested in submitting their projects to PNC can do so before May 2023. Green Chemistry has become a focus for cutting-edge research into sustainable technologies.

These technologies can reduce, or even eliminate, the production and usage of hazardous substances in mining, as well as in the design, manufacturing, and application of chemical products. They also have the potential to help in energy savings, offering better health, and a better environment.

Young scientists have ample opportunities to show their creativity and contribute to sustainable development through research in Green Chemistry and related fields in biochemistry and geochemistry. The International Basic Sciences Program (IBSP), PhosAgro, and IUPAC launched the project in 2013.

The program aims to harness the talent of young scientists and to share the fruits of their research to advance green chemistry. It also aims to increase awareness among industrialists and decision-makers about the vast opportunities it offers to address pressing societal issues.

The green chemistry initiative is designed to reduce the harmful effects of waste and synthetic materials and minimize the use of auxiliary substances to introduce safer solvents.

Other objectives include the promotion and development of new raw materials as well as analytical methods to reverse the harmful effects of these elements on the environment and human health. It is the best option to prevent chemical accidents such as releases, explosions, or fires.