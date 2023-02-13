Cabinet Division Warns Against Using 120 Adult Chat Apps

The Cabinet Division has issued an advisory on 120 suspicious adult chat applications.

According to the advisory these malicious apps are being used by Hostile intelligence Agencies for espionage and information gathering.

According to the advisory these adult chat applications include already identified 104 malicious apps and 16 new malicious apps. The newly identified applications are chat-cum-hacking apps, which are used to trap government officials to extract classified information through technical and coercive (blackmailing) measures.

The advisory asks anyone who accidentally installs such an application to immediately note down contact details (WhatsApp number/Facebook lD etc) of the suspected individual who shared the link for downloading the application for reporting the same to the CSO of their own organization and immediately switch off the infected mobile phone, remove battery & SIM and disconnect from the internet. It also recommends sharing the subject information of incidents with all persons and saved contacts for their security.

The cabinet division advises individuals and government officials to always check application permissions before installation of applications and install applications from Google Play Store only. It also advises regularly sensitizing the under command about malicious actors’ tactics, techniques, and procedures, moreover, all personnel (officers/ staff) be sensitized to refrain from engaging in activities that may lead to exploitation.

The advisory recommends installing and updating reputed antivirus solutions on Android devices like AVAST or Kaspersky. After installation, scan the suspected device with antivirus solutions to detect and clean infections. It also recommends reviewing the app details, number of downloads, user reviews/ comments, and the “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION” section before downloading and installing apps on Android devices.

The advisory asks individuals and government officials to do not to enable the installation of apps from “Untrusted Sources” in mobile settings and install Android updates and patches as and when available from Android device vendors.

It also recommends abstaining from downloading or opening attachments in emails received from untrusted sources or unexpectedly received from trusted users and forwarding them to government officials.

The advisory also recommended avoiding using insecure and unknown Wi-Fi networks as hostile elements use Wi-Fi access points in public places for distributing malicious applications and use two-factor authentication on all internet Banking Apps, WhatsApp, social media, and Gmail Accounts. It also recommends training individuals and government officials about cyber security measures for personal smart appliances.

These malicious applications include Rocket Chat, Safe Dialler, Phub, Omegle, U&lMe, o Babble V3, Private chat, Frlos, Chat lt, Rapid Chat, YoTalk, Ponr Hub, Photo Edition, Crypto Chat, TeleChatty, ZoIPER, Babble, Face Call, Buzz, Tweety Chat, VIBES, Converse, Lite it, Hex Chat, Xpress, Chat on, Vmate, Chirrups, Link Up, Safe Chat, Graphic Version, Secure Chat, Lite Chat, Pvt Chat, Cuftagu, Cheerio, Free VPN 3, Twin Me, Philions Chat, Just You, CuCu chat, FM WhatsApp, Quran Apk, Fruit Chat, Islamic Chat, SecureIt, ZanigV4, Spitfire, FaceChat, Seta/SA News, Wire, FireChat, Cable-1, Privee Chat, Buddy Chat, Stumped, Zong Chat (beta), ZangiV2, Media Services, Crazy Chat.

Suspicious adult chat applications also include Chat 24/7, Zapme, Chat Pt, Kakao Talk, ZongBoost, Audio and Video Recorder, ISPR News, Love Bae, Easy Chat, Zepp, Boss, ChitChat Box, Hideme, Skymate, Triover, Peppyz, LionVPN, Paigham Chat, Friend Chat, Pink WhatsAp, Dosti Chat, Star Talk, Gossip, Mobile Chat, Click (Aval on Google Play store), Yooho Chat, Howdee, Pryvate, Exodus, TalkU, Pakislani Mili Naghmee, Ab Talk, Text on Photos, Pakistani Chat Rooms, Imo, StripChat X, Text on Photos, Skype lite, Woo Plus, Intimo, Chat Privacy, Android Services, Android System Services, and Im Secure Chat.

Others include Bigo live lite, Live Chat Video Call WhatsApp, MeetU, Milli-Live Video Chat, JOJOO-Live Video Chat, Gibber Live Video Chat, Burn Chat Pro Video Chat, IBlink-Live Video Chat, Online Live Adult Video Chat, Video Chat with Strangers, Charm-Match with singles, Sexy Girl Video Chat, XV Random Video Chat, Bubble for Chat, Live: Live Random Video Chat, Live Talk Video Chat.