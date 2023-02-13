Eocean Builds ChatGPT Integration for Kistpay’s WhatsApp Chatbot to Enhance Customer Experience

In a move aimed at revolutionizing customer support and interaction, Eocean, a leading cloud communication provider and Meta Business Partner, has built a ChatGPT integration for Kisptay, a shariah-compliant smartphone financing platform to launch AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot.

This cutting-edge technology will allow Kistpay customers to access instant support and assistance at any time of the day, simply by using WhatsApp.

The chatbot, powered by Open AI’s GPT-3 language model, is designed to provide fast and accurate responses to customer queries, making it easier for them to resolve any issues they may have with the service.

With its integration into WhatsApp, Kistpay customers will be able to access the chatbot from their phones, without the need to download any additional software.

Kistpay’s Chief Executive Officer, Asif Jafri, stated that the launch of the chatbot was part of the company’s commitment to improving its customer experience.

“At Kistpay, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We are constantly exploring new ways to make their lives easier through digital tools, and this cutting-edge chatbot is a testament to that. With its ability to provide instant support and assistance, we are confident that our customers will find it incredibly useful.”

Commenting on this Eocean’s Director Products, Altaf Siddiqui, stated that the integration of Chat GPT with WhatsApp brought the power of AI into the hands of 2 billion users in over 180 countries.

“By integrating ChatGPT into WhatsApp, businesses can then generate smart and contextual responses to particular conversation topics, allowing users to have engaging conversations with an AI-based chatbot. This can help businesses provide helpful responses quickly and efficiently, so customers can get their problems solved faster.”

The launch of the Eocean-powered Chat-GPT chatbot is a major milestone for Kistpay and the use of artificial intelligence in customer service.

With its user-friendly interface and advanced technology, the chatbot is set to change the way people interact with businesses and receive support. Customers can expect a seamless experience that is both fast and convenient.

The Eocean-powered Chat-GPT chatbot is available now on WhatsApp for all Kistpay customers.