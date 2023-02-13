Nayatel’s Cloud Services to Cushion the Impact of Online Payment Restrictions in Pakistan

With the onset of heavy restrictions on purchases from international vendors, many local businesses in Pakistan are facing severe issues in retaining services that help run their businesses.

Fortunately, companies like Nayatel are well equipped to shoulder some of this burden by offering a variety of cloud-based services at a much lower cost, payable in Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

These services include the cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) – shared and dedicated virtual machines housed in Nayatel’s local data centers – capable of supporting software modules like Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resource Management System (HRMS), Accounting & Payroll, Customer Resource Management (CRM), etc. and hosted on Windows/Linux platforms.

Industries in Pakistan are rapidly adopting the use of digital platforms to increase workflow efficiency. Nayatel aims to support this adoption by offering an alternative and cheaper solution to businesses currently employing, or looking to employ cloud services.

Offering scalable compute power to facilitate businesses of all sizes, Nayatel Cloud services come with valuable features like high availability/redundancy of machines with optional cross-platform compatibility, local 24/7 technical support and an easy-to-use web portal where customers can manage their active services.

Nayatel continues to expand its catalogue of services and the goal to develop a comprehensive ecosystem which supports and nurtures local businesses at economical rates.

It offers a variety of software as a service (SaaS) like Nmail (mailbox solution powered by Zimbra) and CloudPBX (a virtual office exchange app for mobile), as well as services like Nwatch (cloud-based security camera solution), dedicated/shared web hosting, domain registration/migration, cloud storage and more.