PAF Rescues Pakistani Earthquake Victims in Turkiye

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 13, 2023 | 4:35 pm

An IL-78 aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) landed back on Monday at PAF Base, Nur Khan after a successful mission of providing humanitarian assistance to the earthquake-stricken people of Turkiye.

According to the PAF, owing to its efforts, a number of Pakistani students and families stuck in the area were evacuated through the Ilyushin-78 and were brought back to the homeland safely.

The Pakistani students and families expressed their gratitude to PAF for bringing them back to Pakistan and rescuing their fellow countrymen stranded due to the natural calamity.

Other such missions by PAF, in coordination with NDMA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), are also in the queue to help the earthquake victims.

