Case of Mistaken Identity: Mark Butcher Unhappy at Major PSL Gaffe

The excitement of cricket fans is at an all-time high with the start of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) just a few hours away. International players and broadcasting teams have already started to arrive in the country with more international superstars expected to travel to the country in the next few days.

While the international contingent has been extremely pleased with the welcome they have received in the country, there has been a major gaffe by the PSL management that has not pleased English commentator, Mark Butcher.

Butcher, regarded as one of the best commentators in world cricket currently, took to Twitter to jokingly voice his displeasure. Butcher pointed out that he received a warm welcome, as always, in Pakistan but the graphic used to welcome the international commentators contains his photoshopped image.

Butcher’s face can be seen photoshopped on an image of former South African wicket-keeper, Mark Boucher. Butcher remarked, ” I wonder when they spotted the case of mistaken identity.”

Check out the tweet here:

Warm welcome as always in 🇵🇰 – though I wonder when they spotted the case of mistaken identity… 🤣 #PSL8 pic.twitter.com/ObyC3KGxyR — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) February 13, 2023

Here is the original image of Mark Boucher that was used in the graphic:

Welcome Mark Boucher pic.twitter.com/84GWHjuThi — Tom Bellwood (@TomBellwood) February 13, 2023

While the management’s gaffe was taken lightly by Butcher, it does not portray a good image of professionalism in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Butcher will be seen in action tonight as he is part of the commentary panel for tonight’s opening encounter between defending champions, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The match will commence at 8:00 PM, while the opening ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM.

