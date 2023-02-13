UAE Warns Travelers About Posting Vacation Photos on Social Media

The UAE’s Public Prosecution has warned travelers not to share travel plans or photos on social media. The development comes after a resident’s house was robbed when he uploaded photos of his trip on social media.

It further remarked that social media can be a great way for people to keep in touch with their loved ones. However, if it’s misused or personal information is shared frequently, it can pose a serious danger to an individual.

Schools in the UAE will be closed from 13-17 February. This gives families a 9-day vacation, including weekends. Authorities are concerned that travelers might be tempted to share their travel plans and photos on social media, making them vulnerable to criminals.

Dubai Police advises travelers to not upload photos of their boarding passes as personal information could be stolen via the bar codes or other data on the passes.

Many people enjoy posting photos of their boarding passes and showing off their first or business-class tickets. They don’t realize that criminals can steal their personal information.

Via Khaleej Times