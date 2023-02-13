Monthly Remittances Drop Bellow $2 Billion, Lowest Since April 2020

Pakistan’s economy remains revolving in the challenging and sensitive stage on different fronts, another worst news has emerged as the monthly remittance inflows dropped to below the $2 billion mark after a long period of 31 months.

According to statistics updated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the remittance received by the country from overseas Pakistanis fell to $1.9 billion in January 2023. At $1.9 billion, this is the lowest level of remittances recorded in Pakistan since April 2022.

Last year, the inflows of the remittances stood higher at $2.2 billion and $2.1 billion in the preceding month of December 2022, according to the SBP.

The Head of Equity Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Fahad Rauf said, “Black market impacted the remittances flow in Jan-23 but still not a bad number, given huge gap btw official and black market rate. Should improve from Feb[ruary]”.

As per official data, remittance from the USA decreased to $213 million in January 2023 as compared to $230 million reported in December 2022.

The SBP did not comment on the drop in the remittance inflows.

Remittances inflows during January 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($407.6 million), United Arab Emirates ($269.2 million), the United Kingdom ($330.4 million) and the United States of America ($213.9 million).

Economic Slowdown, Black Market Hampering Growth

The global economic slowdown can be attributed to the negative growth of the remittances mainly from one country and the flat growth from several countries hosting Pakistanis. Also, the higher open market rate of Dollars also enticed expatriates to use alternate channels other than the legal and banking ones.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 0.8 million Pakistanis moved to different countries in search of work which should have been reflected in the remittance inflows but the values of this source have continuously declined in the past few months.

The drop in remittances is the worst news on the macro-economic front after the persistent stand-off between the government and the global lender and the free fall of the Rupee against the Dollar.

The overall remittances during the period of July To January (Seven months) also reduced to $16 billion as against $18 billion recorded in a similar period of the last year.