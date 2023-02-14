1Link Takes Notice of Unauthorized Entities Misusing PayPak Logo

1Link has published the names of 3 unauthorized entities that are misusing the PayPak logo which is a registered trademark of the payment gateway.

“It has come to our knowledge that the following unauthorized entities are misusing the PayPak logo which is a registered trademark of 1LINK (Private) Limited. PayPak is a domestic payment scheme of Pakistan, being managed solely by 1LINK and does not have any type of business relationship or association with the below-mentioned entities,” it said in an official statement.

It added, “Therefore, the general public is cautioned and advised not to make any relationship with such companies as it is misrepresenting and illegally using the logo of PayPak”.

The e-payment system made it clear that 1LINK or PayPak shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect loss or damage suffered by anyone relying on the misrepresentation/advertising of the following companies: