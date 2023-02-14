Another GPU Shortage Coming? ChatGPT May Be To Blame

You’ve most likely heard of ChatGPT already, the AI-powered language tool developed by OpenAI. Its widespread use reflects a growing trend of AI development and integration.

To train the AI and generate its unique responses, the creators reportedly employed an enormous amount of computing power – a whopping 10,000 Nvidia GPUs were used to analyze vast amounts of data.

As AI grows in popularity, major tech companies such as Microsoft and Google are keen to incorporate it into their services. Forbes has attempted to estimate the cost of integrating AI into every Google search, predicting that the necessary 4,102,568 Nvidia A100 GPUs would cost the company a staggering $100 billion, payable to Nvidia.

This estimate is utterly insane to think about, even if it is only speculative.

Gamers may feel uneasy reading this, as it brings bad tidings for those seeking to purchase GPUs in the near future. Just as high demand from crypto-mining caused a graphics card shortage in the recent past, the current craze for training AI cores may lead to a similar shortage as companies require a substantial number of GPUs.

If demand for GPUs continues to surge in the future, it is likely that the average gamer will experience a significant reduction in the availability of these GPUs. It is difficult to predict the extent of this demand, or how many GPUs will be required to train AI models, but it is clear that the rise of AI may come as bad news to many.