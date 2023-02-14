APICTA Suspends BASIS IT Association For 2 Years

Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Executive Committee (EXCO) has suspended BASIS IT Association for 2 years due to the lack of cooperation, noncompliance to the clear directive of the EXCO regarding the requirement for participants to attend in person, and the disruption caused due to their late stage withdrawal of the APICTA Awards program held December 7 – 11, 2022 in Islamabad, Pakistan.

APICTA was not immune to the global impact of COVID-19 and as a result, no in-person APICTA events were held in 2020 and 2021. A joint virtual award program was held for the very first time in these two years.

On March 30, 2022, Pakistan won the bid to host APICTA Awards in Islamabad and the following key decisions were made at the APICTA EXCO committee meeting:

Ratified that the APICTA event for 2022 in Islamabad be held physically. If by the event date (December 7 to 11, 2022) a member economy had government-imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19, all participants from that member economy could opt to attend virtually. As for the Primary and Secondary Student categories, it was made known to all member economies that the students could participate virtually or physically. With this context, several meetings were held including a crucial meeting on November 8, 2022, where Bangladesh was represented by BASIS.

At the meeting, the host economy, Pakistan, through [email protected], the organizer of APICTA 2022, together with APICTA EXCO, offered the following to each economy:

Visa applications are made through [email protected] for all participants from every economy to ease the burden of applying directly if they wish to. Assistance where required from any government department or relevant diplomatic channel to ease the process of visa application. Subsidies include discounts for lodging for all judges traveling from various economies and in some instances, airline fare discounts.

Chairman APICTA, Stan Singh said, “despite all of this, Bangladesh through BASIS did not take advantage to explore this opportunity so that all judges and participants who were registered to attend could travel with ease and economically to Islamabad”.

On November 19, 2022, APICTA Secretariat received a letter from BASIS expressing in the letter that they were still “waiting” for APICTA EXCO’s response to their request to attend virtually. However, the APICTA EXCO was confused over this strange and lapsed request as the matter was resolved at the November 8, 2022 meeting, but nevertheless, APICTA EXCO responded soonest on November 20, 2022, expressing to BASIS that there were no actions or decisions pending from APICTA EXCO and that it was not only made clear at the November 8 meeting of the decision but reiterated the decision in that, unless there were any travel restrictions due to COVID-19, all participants (excluding students) must attend in person.

BASIS was also offered additional time to register entries, even though the entry date into the judging system was already closed. Despite all of the support that was offered, there was no response from BASIS after the email which was sent from APICTA EXCO on November 20, 2022.

On November 21 & 22, 2022, the APICTA Secretariat with [email protected], wrote to every participant from all economies respectively, informing them that unless their economy still had travel restrictions due to COVID-19, that physical attendance was mandatory. In the same correspondence, it was reiterated that Primary and Secondary Students Categories could participate virtually. In the days leading up to the Awards, some of the participants from Bangladesh were actually applying for Pakistan visas and making travel plans to Islamabad. However, they informed [email protected] that BASIS requested them not to attend physically but rather virtually because APICTA EXCO had agreed for Bangladesh to do so.

BASIS also informed the students not to attend APICTA even virtually. APICTA EXCO states categorically that at no point did APICTA EXCO agree to participants from Bangladesh, (apart from the Student Category) to attend virtually. Vice Chairman APICTA, Fulvio Inserra said, “once judging schedules and other logistics were finalized, Bangladesh withdrew completely on the eve of the event from the awards program, without giving any notice whatsoever and silently, which caused chaos and wreaked havoc in the scheduling causing the host economy to re-schedule the entire program, and this was against the harmony of APICTA”.

Singh continued to say, “this action taken by Bangladesh was reckless, unacceptable, and untenable to APICTA EXCO and against the spirit of APICTA. The actions from BASIS have never happened in the history of APICTA and we were all profoundly upset over this matter. At the APICTA EXCO meeting in Islamabad, this matter was discussed and every EXCO member at that meeting felt such action taken by BASIS was truly reckless, and unacceptable, and a decision was taken to give BASIS the opportunity to explain their actions. The response from BASIS was assigned to an APICTA EXCO sub-committee only to investigate the facts and carry out due diligence on the matter. The sub-committee shared their findings and recommendations to the APICTA EXCO who then unanimously decided to suspend BASIS as a member of APICTA for a period of two (2) years. In addition, in the past, we never had any issues arising with any of the BASIS leadership”.

In addition, APICTA EXCO is compelled to address and clarify some of the statements which have been circulating in the public domain:

Nepal had requested a leave of absence for a period from APICTA following a major earthquake and the APICTA EXCO accepted their request and will welcome them back when they are ready to do so APICTA wishes them well. APICTA welcomes any new member economies, and several economies within and outside the Asia Pacific region have shown keen interest in APICTA membership. The EXCO reviews each application on a case-to-case basis. The core APICTA goals and objectives are always maintained – that is, promoting growth in every member economy and providing them with every opportunity to showcase the best examples of ICT innovations in government, businesses, communities, and individuals alike.

Over the last few years, APICTA has introduced other elements to the eco-system of APICTA by adding initiatives like Business Matchmaking, Students Exchange, Startups Networking, etc. In addition, enabling all participants to experience the culture of the host economy via wonderful social and tourism opportunities whilst providing and facilitating networking and business opportunities for them, and as the technology landscape changes, APICTA will continue in its endeavor to make changes to add to the value chain.

Inserra concluded by saying, “since its inception, every economy has had the opportunity to host the APICTA event and Bangladesh did so successfully in 2017. It is important to note that this suspension does not apply to participants from Bangladesh, whom we strongly felt were deprived of the opportunity in Islamabad. As such they shall have the same opportunity to participate in the upcoming APICTA Awards 2023 & 2024. APICTA requires that all entries must come through a representative body of the member economy. Since BASIS, as the incumbent member body representative is suspended, we will explore other options with the assistance of the IT Ministry to ensure active participation from Bangladeshi students, startups, IT companies, and experienced category judges”.

APICTA will not be making any further comments regarding this matter.

APICTA (Asia Pacific ICT Alliance), is an association of ICT communities nominated by member economies in the region, who come together in the spirit of collaboration, forming a cooperative network to promote technology innovation, and encouraging the development of indigenous ICT solutions for the global market via an annual awards program.

APICTA’s 16 member economies work together to assist in bridging the digital divide amongst our member countries which include Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macao, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.