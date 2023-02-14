Brainchild Communications Adds Spark Foundry Media Brand to its Portfolio

Brainchild Communications Pakistan (BCP), the largest full-service advertising agency in Pakistan according to RECMA rankings, has now secured the Spark Foundry media brand under its portfolio.

The media brands of Publicis Groupe namely Publicis Media, Starcom, and Mediavest are already represented in Pakistan under BCP. In securing a new media brand, BCP will grow its clients and headcount. The media team of Spark Foundry is moving from the Clifton Diamond office in Karachi to an office behind The Forum in Karachi, where the Z2C headquarters are located.

The acquisition means that Spark Foundry media teams and media clients of Blitz Advertising will be absorbed into BCP. These clients include K-Electric, Xiaomi, and Reckitt. The acquisition comes mere weeks after BCP won the entire media account of Zong4G and Pepsico Pakistan while also winning Reckitt’s digital media account.

This also coincides with Blitz Advertising retaining the conventional media accounts of Reckitt and Mobilink, with contract extensions fueling agency valuation.

The Spark media team of Blitz Advertising will transition to working at the Karachi office of BCP, located in The Forum, where parent company Z2C Limited is also based, as are the offices of portfolio companies. These include creator economy ecosystem Walee, broadcast media sentiment tracker Lytics, OTT platform bAlive, and one-click checkout solution bSecure. The Spark Foundry media team at BCP will share a floor with Mediavest, while BCP has rented out more offices in The Forum to house its growing teams.

The valuation of the acquisition has yet to be disclosed. However, it is public knowledge through the FY 2021 media agency ranking report from RECMA that the Spark Foundry media brand earned $24 million in FY 2020 and $26 million in FY 2021. In light of client contract durations being a factor in assessing multiples for valuations, a conservative estimate of a $15 million valuation can be made for the remaining one-third of Blitz Advertising that Z2C acquired.

The same study found that BCP earned $104 million in FY20 and $127 million in FY21.

In purchasing an entire stake in the agency, Z2C Limited has now moved the Spark Foundry media brand – under the Publicis Groupe – to Brainchild Communications Pakistan (BCP). Shaukat Mahmud, the chief operating officer of Blitz Advertising, will be named the chief investment officer of Z2C Limited.

The non-media business units and teams of Blitz Advertising will operate independently. Umair Saeed, chief operating officer of Blitz Advertising, will lead the non-media business units. The teams will move from the Clifton Diamond office in Karachi to an office behind Ocean Mall in Karachi.

In doing so, BCP will have the Publicis Groupe media brands Spark Foundry, Publicis Media, Starcom, and Mediavest under one banner. Adcom Media, independent of Z2C Limited portfolio companies, is the only other agency in Pakistan that represents a media brand for the Publicis Groupe, using the Zenith Optimedia media brand.