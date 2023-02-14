FBR Directs Tax Officials Going on Foreign Trainings to Submit Surety Bonds

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed tax officials going on foreign training or foreign study to submit a surety bond of 1-5 years period.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the tax officials, in partial modification of FBR’s notification and in line with the Establishment Division’s office memorandum those proceeding abroad shall furnish a surety bond as per Admn/HR Wing undertaking therein to serve the department after completion of their degrees.

ALSO READ FBR Directs Taxmen to Update Profiles Under HRIS

The execution of a surety bond for foreign training is required for training abroad. It reiterated that the execution of a surety bond by officers must be ensured before proceeding abroad for studies. Further, the prime minister is the competent authority to relax/modify the conditions of a surety bond (if required), FBR added.