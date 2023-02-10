FBR Directs Taxmen to Update Profiles Under HRIS

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all tax officials to update their personal profiles under the human resource information system (HRIS).

In this regard, the FBR issued instructions to all Directors General/Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue and Chief Collectors/Directors General/Collectors Customs on Friday.

ALSO READ World Bank, FBR Review Progress of Pakistan Raises Revenue Program

According to the FBR’s directive to the field formations, the HRIS data is not being updated by most of the field formations of FBR despite repeated instructions issued by the Board from time to time. The Competent Authority, taking a serious view of the matter, has desired that all Heads of field formations shall ensure the updation of HRIS data on daily basis without fail.

For this purpose, the available IT staff would be trained forthwith by the respective field formations, to ensure the sanctioned strength of each office is matched with the Budget Order and is updated immediately on the transfer of any post in or out of the office concerned.

In case of transfer (in/out) or retirement or death or removal/dismissal or any other penalty etc., as the case may be, the entry thereof should be made in HMS system on the same day, to ensure that working strength in each cadre shown in HRIS data is updated on daily basis.

ALSO READ FBR Directs 124 Big Retailers to Integrate With POS System

In case of any change in the profiles of officers/staff, the concerned officers/ staff should update the same in the HRIS system on the same day through ADC/DC (Hqrs) concerned, FBR added.