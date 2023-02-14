Midterm Vacations Announced for Schools in UAE

Many schools in the UAE started their midterm break on 13 February (Monday), while others will begin their vacation on February 16 (Thursday).
Most of these schools, observing vacations, follow British and IB curricula, whereas schools with American and Indian curricula will remain open during this period.
In total, students will enjoy 9 days off from 13-17 February, including two weekends before and after the holidays. The educational activities in the majority of the schools will return to normal from 20th February.
In addition, UAE’s public schools will also have 3 holidays in 2nd and 3rd terms during the current academic year. Meanwhile, for schools with an international curriculum, spring vacation will span 2 weeks, from 27 March to 7 April.
The UAE Cabinet has also approved the official holiday calendar, stating that the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be from 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal (20-23 April). It is important to note that the actual dates may vary based on moonsighting.
Via Khaleej Times